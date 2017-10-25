Dozens stage rally against plan to build coal-fired power plant in Cebu City

About 50 people staged a protest -rally on Wednesday to oppose the plan to put up a coal-fired power plant close to residential houses in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The rallyists urged the Cebu City Council to deny the permit of Ludo power Corporation to build a coal-fired plant in Sawang Calero after learning that the company already worked out their requirements to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Teody Navea, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice Cebu coordinator, claimed that Cebu City Zoning Board approved to change the company’s location from industrial center 1 to industrial center 2.

Navea explained that in order for Ludo to put up a power plant, they needed ECC.

One of the requirements for ECC is the location.

Power plants are allowed only in medium or high intensity industrial (I-2) districts.

“They didn’t pass because their location was industrial center 1. Now, they were able to get an approval, changing their location to industrial center 2,” Navea said.

Navea said that they hoped the councilors would go against the coal plant.