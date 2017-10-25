Break the law and I’ll cancel permits, Quisumbing warns convenience stores

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing instructed Mandaue City Police Office to conduct operations against the convenience stores breaking some laws.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the city mayor said that he has been receiving complaints lately about convenience stores violating city ordinances and the city tax code.

Based on the complaints received by the mayor, some of the convenience stores are serving liquor to minors which violating not only the local ordinance but also the national law.

ADVERTISEMENT

These establishments also played loud music – another violation of city anti-noise ordinance.

Quisumbing added that he also ordered police to verify reports that the establishments are being used as area for prostitution.

“I have given instructions to MCPO to conduct operations against these establishments. Should they find evidence of illegal activity, I will also not hesitate to cancel business,” the mayor warned.