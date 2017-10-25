EXPIRED PRODUCTS

Netizens came out to support the Mandaue City police’s raid on a pharmacy that sold expired beauty products.

FortizChe Pulga said, “It is against the law. BFAD is very strict with regards to health and safety. If they were able to sell out products, they should have at least secured their business permits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Givertz Cabahug said, “It is expected that they’ll seize several products because it’s a surprise raid. No warning or notice.”

Zy Gonzales said, “Pharmacies should not operate without permits. Many people give their full trust to them, they should not harm their customers.”

Junacel said, “Police need to continue this kind of operation. As well as the Bureau of Food and Drugs. It is important to always ensure the safety of the public.”

Want to share your opinion on pressing issues? Post your comments on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of CEBU DAILY NEWS.

Most comments are printed in to.