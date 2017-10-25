MORE MEDALS EYED

The Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) is confident that its athletes will harvest more medals in the upcoming Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Batang Pinoy Visayas Games slated on November 10 to 16 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

CPSC Executive Director lawyer Ramil Abing told Cebu Daily News (CDN) that their delegation for the multi-sporting meet has been training for more than two months under CPSC’s grassroots program that’s why he is confident that the province’s athletes will perform better in the sports meet for elementary and secondary athletes.

“Our target is to get more medals, especially gold medals and hopefully our athletes will perform better compared to last year,” Abing said.

Cebu province placed seventh during last year’s 10th national finals of the Batang Pinoy in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, where it won 18 gold medals, 18 silvers and 17 bronzes. No Visayas Games were held in the previous years.

Although it dropped one spot compared to its sixth place finish in the 2015 national finals, the province won four more gold medals last year compared to 2015.

Cebu province will also be sending more delegates this year. From around a hundred last year, it will be sending 232 delegates for the Visayas Games next month. The delegation will be composed of 176 athletes, 42 coaches and trainers and 15 delegation officials.

CPSC’s thrust to establish a well-developed grassroots sports program in the province has seen massive success so far. In fact, Abing revealed to CDN that they had another series of sports clinics in Badian town, southwest Cebu, yesterday.

The province will compete in 13 sports in the Visayas meet.

“Since the athletes have been training for a long time already, and we’ve formed the line up of teams and athletes early, I think we will perform better than last year,” added Abing.

The meet will feature 26 sporting events to be competed by various cities and municipalities in the Visayas region.