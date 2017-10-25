Four caught for cabbie’s slay

Four young men were arrested yesterday afternoon for the robbery and murder of a taxi driver at Villa San Rafael, Happy Valley Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, the night before.

PO3 George Gutual of the Cebu City police’s homicide section identified the suspects as 19-year-old Jano Mancera, 18-year-old Ian Amegable, 21-year-old Arman Patulan and 21-year-old Carlito Barbon, all residents of Sitio Lutaw Lutaw, Cebu City.

Confiscated from their possession were one loaded revolver, one air gun and several ID cards that reportedly belonged to their victims.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, who heads the Cebu City police’s Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) said Patulan and Barbon were believed to be the main assailants of 56-year-old taxi driver Jose Medrano Sering.

Sering, a retired soldier turned taxi driver of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, supposedly picked up the suspects after they flagged him.

He said the two young men along with Amegable and Mancera were part of a group that victimized taxi drivers in Metro Cebu.

Devaras said Patulan and Barbon made off with an undetermined amount of Sering’s income.

Devaras said a security guard witnessed the incident and reported it to the police who arrived in the scene too late to bring Sering to a hospital.

Both Patulan and Barbon denied shooting Sering to death.