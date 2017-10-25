Spaces of Hope

What can I do?

These words, followed by a slight shrug of the shoulders, have a familiar ring to them, especially to those who have worked closely with the late Cardinal Vidal.

It was his favorite expression when facing a dilemma requiring difficult choices. Or, as they say, between a rock and a hard place.

Depending on the tone of voice and the expectation of the listeners, these words elicited various reactions, from acceptance of a given situation to, at times, disappointment from those who wanted him to wave the magic wand of ecclesiastical authority to solve problems or to impose solutions.

Fatalistic resignation could not have been the driving force behind these words. For a man who was wont to say “What can I do?” the late cardinal certainly achieved a lot. Much has been written about what he did, including his role as a man for peace during Edsa 1 and 2, as well as the standoff at the Mactan Bridge in Cebu.

The current Philippine president has a soft spot for him and even a preacher in Davao, who claims to be “son of God,” asked for his blessing during a quiet visit to the cardinal not too long ago.

What then did his words really mean?

Cardinal Vidal shared anecdotes from the 1989 Synod on the Laity in Rome. He was appointed by Pope John Paul II to be president of the said gathering. He had to deliver his talks in Latin and to sit on the Pope’s throne. It always amused him to recall that his feet dangled when he sat. This was his vintage self — always on the lookout for opportunities for humorous self-depreciation.

“What can I do?” then, was his admission of his human limitations. But there is still another side.

He recalled an insight shared by Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger during a visit by Filipino bishops.

Someone has asked about the church’s involvement in politics. The cardinal explained the Latin roots of “Subsidiary,” i.e., “under the seat.”

The church, while respecting the autonomy of the state, has the mission of lifting up the government from below (“under the seat”), by providing a more spiritual orientation.

Later on, Ratzinger, by then Pope Benedict XVI, wrote in his encyclical, “God is Love,” that the “Church cannot and must not take upon herself the political battle to bring about the most just society possible.

She cannot and must not replace the State. Yet at the time she cannot and must not remain on the sidelines in the fight for justice. She has to play her part through rational argument and … reawaken the spiritual energy without which justice, which always demand sacrifice, cannot prevail and prosper.”

Subsidiary impelled the cardinal to provide pastoral accompaniment for leaders as well as emerging social advocacies. “What can I do?” then, was also a simple prayer seeking God’s inspiration and began a discernment process. It recognizes that respecting human freedom begins by making room for the other and not imposing one’s convictions on others.

This basic orientation of this simple man of God was shown through the years as he opened doors for creative church involvement in politics; a new Cebuano Bible translation; a church-based advocacy against illegal drugs; a Values and Leadership School for the PNP; and even a circle of discernment for Visayan bishop; to name but a few.

“What can I do?” is a humble prayer and an offer of companionship. Thank you, Cardinal Vidal, for all you have done and will continue to do so.