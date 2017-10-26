Search for article

Snatcher mauled by bystanders

SHARES:

02:33 PM October 26th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 26th, 2017 02:33 PM

Suspected snatcher, Jose Labra, was brought to Waterfront Police Station on Thursday morning. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

An alleged snatcher was mauled by bystanders at the Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on Thursday morning.

The suspect, identified as Jose Labra, grabbed the earrings of a woman who joined the funeral procession of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

The 21-year old suspect was trapped by bystanders in the area and was then assaulted. Labra sustained wounds on his body.

The incident happened as more than 50,000 people flocked into the streets in Cebu City to pay their last respects to Cardinal Vidal.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.