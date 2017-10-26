Snatcher mauled by bystanders

An alleged snatcher was mauled by bystanders at the Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on Thursday morning.

The suspect, identified as Jose Labra, grabbed the earrings of a woman who joined the funeral procession of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

The 21-year old suspect was trapped by bystanders in the area and was then assaulted. Labra sustained wounds on his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened as more than 50,000 people flocked into the streets in Cebu City to pay their last respects to Cardinal Vidal.