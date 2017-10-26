The man named Ricardo

REMEMBERING VIDAL

Ricardo – Rich In Compassion And Resolute Devotion for Others

That is how former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., would want to remember the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

The cardinal’s name, Ricardo, evokes faith, love and compassion for Davide.

“In RICARDO, the R, I, C stands for Rich In Compassion. While A, R, D and O, stands for Resolute Devotion for Others. His advocacies are a mission and a crusade, that spread peace, solidarity, charity and love,” Davide said as he honored Vidal in a necrological service for the beloved prelate, Wednesday night.

Representing the lay community, the former chief justice was the third and last speaker to give his eulogy at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. He was accompanied by his wife, Virginia Perez – Davide.

“Cardinal Vidal’s leadership inspired public servants to practice what government offices etched on their facades: This public office is a public trust,” said Davide as he urged government workers to follow the leadership style of Vidal who was humble, faithful and peace-loving.

“Humility, integrity, and loyalty, these are what His Eminence taught and spread among members of the government sector, and that those in the government, from the low to the higher ranks, must carry these values and moral lessons throughout,” he added.

“The beloved Cardinal Vidal will always be in our hearts. He will never be forgotten. He left this world to be with San Pedro Calungsod and Bishop (Teofilo) Camomot. With this, it is now high time for the church to work hard on raising Cardinal Vidal to the honors of sainthood,” said Davide.

According to Davide, Vidal was a humble servant of God who brought the words of the Bible to the people around him through his words and actions.

“He would speak to everyone about his advocacies of love and life against infidelity and death, and would bring them closer to Jesus. He also was an advocate of education and social justice among us, and without knowing, he was already pushing us to go beyond what we are,” Davide said.

Davide also credited Vidal for gathering thousands of devotees to lobby for the sainthood of Pedro Calungsod and for joining with the rest in celebrating the 51st International Eucharistic Congress held in Cebu last January 2016 even though his health was failing.

“The support was drawn through his speeches of hope, faith and love.” Davide said.

Vidal’s Guidance

Davide served in government as a member of the Batasang Pambansa (National Assembly) in 1978 and muchlater, moved on to become a member of the judiciary. He retired as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2005.

The Davides and Vidal, were particularly close according to Davide who attributes their family’s success to the prelate’s constant guidance.

“My wife and I, and our children, owe to His Excellence what we are now. For all we know, we won’t be here if without the guidance of Cardinal Vidal. His love for our family, like others, is equally beyond,” he said.

Davide recalled that it had become a Davide family tradition to visit Vidal each Christmas and that the prelate became “holier and holier and holier” with each passing day.

Shortly after Davide’s eulogy, the last Mass for Vidal’s wake was held presided over by Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales.

In his homily, Rosales recalled the times he spent with Vidal, whom he fondly called “Carding,” back in the days when they were both seminarians.

“From the moment we met, I knew there was something in his life, something that only Carding can emulate. And who would’ve thought one day that we would call him ‘Carding’ when he became a cardinal,” said Rosales.

According to Rosales, “Carding” was a driver of peace since he himself loved peace, and was indeed a peaceful person.

“His approach to nearly everything dispels dictatorship, conflict and tension,” Rosales said.