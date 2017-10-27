Search for article

Angkas driver hurt in collision with ambulance

SHARES:

11:21 AM October 27th, 2017

Recommended
By: Chris A. Ligan, October 27th, 2017 11:21 AM

A motorist was injured after his vehicle collided with an ambulance near the gate of a hospital in Cebu City on Friday morning.

Kier John dela Cerna, an Angkas motorcycle driver sustained bruises after he hit an ambulance entering the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center at B. Rodriguez Street.

Dela Cerna is now being treated in the hospital.

Cebu City Transportation Office enforcer Lester Lacno said the Angkas driver may be drunk during the incident.

Lacno reminded all drivers to always give way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.