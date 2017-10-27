Angkas driver hurt in collision with ambulance

A motorist was injured after his vehicle collided with an ambulance near the gate of a hospital in Cebu City on Friday morning.

Kier John dela Cerna, an Angkas motorcycle driver sustained bruises after he hit an ambulance entering the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center at B. Rodriguez Street.

Dela Cerna is now being treated in the hospital.

Cebu City Transportation Office enforcer Lester Lacno said the Angkas driver may be drunk during the incident.

Lacno reminded all drivers to always give way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances.