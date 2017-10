Officials and workers of Barangay Calamba in Cebu City conducted a clean-up drive at the San Nicolas Cemetery on Friday morning.

Led by Captain Yvonne Feliciano, the “Operation Linis” is aimed at preparing the public cemetery for the All Saints and All Souls’ Day.

More than 80 barangay workers helped in cleaning up the two-hectare cemetery.

Feliciano said there are about 30,000 graves inside the San Nicolas Cemetery.