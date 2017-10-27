Binibining Cebu candidates to shine in Cary Santiago gowns and crown

THE SEARCH for the first-ever Binibining Cebu is set to reach a momentous conclusion with the Coronation Night happening tonight at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Besides being a history-making pageant gathering 54 candidates to highlight each of Cebu’s cities, towns, and municipalities, the event itself is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between some of Cebu’s most talented personalities.

Fashion designer Cary Santiago, who is celebrated all over the world for his intricate and detailed couture, is the visionary behind the show-stopping Binibining Cebu crown which will be unveiled on pageant night.

Asked what his inspiration was, Santiago said: “I took inspiration from the nine cities of Cebu province, as well as its colorful and vibrant history and culture.”

Santiago incorporates a dazzling array of 16 carat diamonds, 47 carat emeralds, 66 carat rubies, and 30 carat blue sapphires, 25 carat white sapphires, 8 carat sardonix to 14k Italian gold for a crown that will make sure all eyes will be on Binibining Cebu.

The crown will be produced by premier jewelry brand and premier jewelry company in Cebu, Oro China.

Aside from the crown, the candidates will be wearing exquisite evening gowns from Santiago’s atelier which they will display in a grand stage designed by the pageant’s creative producer, world renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

The evening will be filled with a full lineup of celebrity performers led by James Reid and members of the Hey Joe Show.

Witness history unfold and watch the Binibining Cebu Coronation tonight, 7:30 p.m. at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Tickets are at P3,000, P2,000, P1,500, and P1,000 and are available at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino ticket booth.

Binibining Cebu is organized by the Bb. Sugbu Charity Foundation Inc. in cooperation with the SHS-B Batch 1985 Foundation, Inc. For more information, visit their website at www.binibiningcebu.com. (PR)