PBA approves Kia-San Miguel trade

BOCAUE— PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa has approved the trade that wound send the 2017 PBA Draft first overall pick belonging Kia to San Miguel.

Narvasa announced the deal Friday, an hour before Game 7 between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco at Philippine Arena.

San Miguel will get the rights to no. 1 pick, which is likely to be Christian Standhardinger, while Kia will receive Ronald Tubid, JayR Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy, and a 2019 first round pick.

The trade initially featured Reyes, McCarthy, and Keith Agovida for the pick but Narvasa intervened saying the package was too lopsided in favor of San Miguel.

“I talked to them earlier this morning and I rejected the trade,” said Narvasa in Filipino. “I told them to not push it if this is just the package.”

“I then talked to [San Miguel governor] Robert [Non] to please consider the sentiments of the fans. They want to see balanced teams.”

Narvasa then gave San Miguel an hour to include Tubid in the package; otherwise the deal would be off.

“I told San Miguel that it should be McCarthy, Reyes, Tubid, and a 2019 first round pick and if you cannot decide in one hour, you can consider the deal rejected.”

Narvasa saw the fairness in the trade as Reyes can match up against reigning four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and that McCarthy is a capable point guard for Kia and is someone who can defend Chris Ross.

Agovida was scratched from the package as Narvasa deemed Kia needed someone who had played more years in the PBA, and that is why the 13-year veteran Tubid got included in the package.