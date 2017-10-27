Help desks in bus terminals for special permits

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will start putting Help Desks in terminals starting today.

LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said the Help Desk, which will also serve as their off-site office, will be placed at Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Cuizon said that the Help Desk will be the place also where passengers can air out their complaints.

This will be manned by LTFRB staff who would assist bus operators applying for special permits for out-of-line operations for buses.

“(For four days) we will also issue special permits to the buses,” Cuizon said.

A special permit, which is valid for three days, allows a bus unit to ply outside of its original route. It costs P130 and can be renewed for another three days.

“We can only give six days maximum for special permits,” Cuizon added.

Even if the LTFRB office will be closed during the holiday period, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, there will still be personnel who will issue the special permits for routes which may be underserved by buses.

The Help Desk at the north and south bus terminals will be open today, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Cuizon said that they already started issuing special permits for All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days last Wednesday.

As of yesterday, LTFRB-7 already issued around 30 special permits for bus operators.

“Most who applied for special permits are the south bound buses,” Cuizon said.