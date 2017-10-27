LTFRB warns against overworked drivers

In anticipation of the influx of passengers wanting to go home for the celebration of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) reminded drivers not to overwork themselves but instead ensure that they get enough rest.

“Kuyaw sa disgrasya kon ang driver kuwang sa pahuway. Kinahanglan mopahuway g’yud mo (Drivers who lack rest are prone to accidents. It is important for them to rest),” LTFRB Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon told drivers during his inspection at the V-Hire (Van-for-hire) terminal in Brgy. Kamagayan, Cebu City, yesterday.

He said many drivers work for over six hours straight.

“Wala na tugoti nga ang mga drivers moduty straight unom ka oras. Kinahanglan putol putol. Gikan mo byahe pahuway, sunod nga byahe pahuway (Drivers are not allowed to drive for six straight hours. After every trip, they should be given a break),” he said.

Rufino Sabellano, 50, and a driver for 15 years said he can still rest upon reaching to the V-hire terminal.

“Makapahuway man gihapon ko kay dili man dayon naay pasahero (I can still relax while waiting for my passengers),” he said. Sabellano drives 58 kilometers to Simala, Sibonga from Cebu City and back, with two trips every day.

He, however, admitted that he sometimes feel sleepy while driving.

“Usahay magduka ko pero ako lang g’yud pangitaan og paage nga mawala (Sometimes I feel drowsy, but I always find ways not to fall asleep),” he said.

He said eating candies and small chili peppers works best for him.

The LTFRB also inspected V-hires for a possible violations.

“We have to ensure that the passengers are given safe, comfortable and reliable transportation during the holidays,” Cuizon said.

He said they only found minor violations like misplaced signages and the lack of stickers.

Random inspections will also be done on terminals and garages until Sunday.

Passenger Eminda Casil, 60, who was bound for Toledo said, “Importante g’yud para namong pasahero aron luwas ang among pagbyahe (This is important for us passengers so that we will have a safe trip).