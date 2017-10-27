Charges filed vs two suspects in cab killing

TWO of the four arrested suspects in the killing of a taxi driver last Tuesday are now facing charges of robbery with homicide before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaints against Arman Patulan and Carlito Barbon were filed by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

IDMB head, Supt. Ryan Devaras, said that witnesses pointed to Patulan and Barbon as the ones who robbed and killed taxi driver Jose Medrano Sering, 56, a retired policeman from Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Patulan also owned up to the crime, said Devaras, while a paraffin test was being conducted on him at the police headquarters.

“Although he admitted (to the killing) while he was in pain, we still need scientific examination like ballistics to prove who really pulled the trigger,” said Devaras, explaining that police will not rely solely on the suspect’s admission.

Sering was shot twice in the chest minutes after two men, posing as passengers, flagged down his taxi along N. Bacalso Avenue at close to midnight of October 24.

Witnesses later identified the two passengers as Patulan and Barbon as they fled the crime scene near the exit of Sun Valley Subdivision, V. Rama Ave. towards A. Lopez St. Labangon, Cebu City.

Aside from Patulan and Barbon, CCPO also arrested Ian Amegable and Jano Mancera who are believed to be cohorts of Patulan and Barbon.

Devaras said that all four belonged to the same robbery group operating in the area.

Police were able to recover a .38 caliber revolver, believed used in killing Sering, from the house of Barbon in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.