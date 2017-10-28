Reigning queen

SHE is still your Miss Cebu.

She was crowned in 2016 but even after her reign, Gabriel Raine Baljak continues to be involved in advocacy action, particularly in line with health, beauty and fitness for an overall well-being.

Not many are aware that she’s now an entrepreneur as well. Last month she started a home-based business called “BaBeBoBs Beauty & Fitness Consultancy” in Cebu City.

Before she embarks on a college degree next year, Raine will be a “fairy godmother” to those wish to be coached by a healthy lifestyle consultant. “We have programs that suit your needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Raine goes about her usual ways as a beauty queen/goodwill ambassador, gracing charity events, fashion shows and socials.

She has no immediate plans of joining national pageants. That’s because this 20-year old beauty queen and former disc jockey has set

her sights on a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Physical Therapy education. She finished her high school at Cebu International School.

Aside from singing, she is also into sports—weighlifting, basketball, volleyball and football.

Here are fun facts about Raine, the last Miss Cebu, for now.

Favorite Singers

Pilita Corrales and Dulce (laughs)

Top 3 Books

“The Secret Life of Water by Masaru Emoto,” “Music as Medicine” by Deforia Lane and “Planet Medicine: Origins” by Richard Grossinger

Most precious piece of Jewelry

When my mother Merce Abellana and I were the 2014-2016 endorsers of Oro Galleria, I was given a pearl necklace by the Oro China Group after I won the Miss Cebu 2016 title.

Favorite Philippine Destination

When I was in Davao for my Natural Farming Technology Trainor’s Training in May 2016, I fell in love with the place, the people’s dedication to preserve their environment. From the various flora and fauna at the Philippine Eagle Centre, to its clean and spacious roads, the delicious food from Balik Bukid Farm, Davao is currently my favorite Philippine destination.

Choice Dish

The Detox Bar Cebu’s Vegetarian Tofu Sisig with Rice. It’s a flavorful plant-based, all-natural and vegetarian-friendly dish.

Who is your lucky charm?

My little brother Stuart.

Beauty essentials

Cetaphil soaps and

lotions, Clinique and

Maybelline