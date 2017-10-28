Top 20 candidates for Binibining Cebu 2017

TWENTY out of 54 candidates made it to the first cut during the Binibining Cebu coronation night on Saturday evening, October 28, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Pageant hosts Edu Manzano, Luis Manzano, and Miss Earth 2008 Karla Paula Henry announced the top 20 candidates after the opening production.

Still in the running for the first ever Binibining Cebu title are Minglanilla (Ingrid Elizabeth Gerodias), Badian (Apriel Smith), Danao City (Kathleen Mae Lendio), Ronda (Megan Campbell), Asturias (Samantha Ashley Lo), Argao (Tracy Maureen Perez), Medellin (Nica Zosa Nabua), Barili (Clarissa Claire Tabar), Bantayan (Maria Gigante), Alcoy (Vida Doriza Reya), Tabogon (Maria Eddiesa Izobel Uy), Dalaguete (Lou Dominique Piczon), Mandaue City (Malka Shaver), Santander (Jhanessa Ancao), Cordova (Karen Laurrie Mendoza), Santa Fe (Natasha Angela Manuel), Carmen (Moselblick Madera), Talisay City (Jacqueline Pedotti), Carcar City (Katarina Ann Porter), and San Francisco (Therese Christine Llamada).

They were judged during pre-pageant activities based on the following criteria: Philippine Terno Competition (20 percent), Swimsuit Competition (25 percent), Evening Gown Competition (25 percent), Preliminary interview (20 percent), and Organizers (10 percent)

After top 20, the ladies will compete for another swimsuit competition to identify the top 12.

The top 12 will be judged based on the following criteria: 60 percent beauty of face, regality, and bearing as well as 40 percent of wit, candidness, and intelligence based on the casual interview.

Girls who will be included in the top 12 will proceed to the long gown competition that will determine the top five.

They will be judged based on the following criteria: 60 percent beauty of face, regality, and bearing as well as 40 percent wit, candidness, and intelligence based on the casual interview.

After top five, they will proceed for the final question and answer to determine the winners. They will be judged based on the following criteria: 60 percent beauty and 40 percent intelligence.

There will be three titles given: Binibining Cebu 2017, Binibining Cebu Charity, and Binibining Cebu Tourism. There will also be first runner-up and second runner-up.

The minor awards that will be given are Best in Production Number, Best in Philippine Terno, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, and Miss SHS-B Batch ’85.

The judges tonight are Charo Santos Concio, Chief Content Officer of ABS CBN corporation; Anton San Diego, editor-in-chief of the Philippines Tatler; Angelito Banayo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO);

Rolly Macaset, general manager of TransAire Development Holdings Corporation and consultant in the Office of the President at San Miguel Corporation; Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Elizabeth Espin; Jacqueline Tan Sainz, president of Miss Asia-Pacific International and Frederic Go, President and Chief Operating Officer of Robinsons Land Corporation.