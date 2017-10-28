Top 12 of Binibining Cebu 2017

FROM top 20, Binibining Cebu candidates were trimmed down to top 12 as they were judged during the swimsuit competition at the coronation night held Saturday evening, October 28, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Moving forward to the next round are Mandaue City (Malka Shaver), Badian (Apriel Smith), Argao (Tracy Maureen Perez), Bantayan (Maria Gigante), Asturias (Samantha Ashley Lo), Alcoy (Vida Doriza Reya), Barili (Clarissa Claire Tabar), Santander (Jhanessa Ancao), Danao City (Kathleen Mae Lendio), Minglanilla (Ingrid Elizabeth Gerodias), Ronda (Megan Campbell), and Tabogon (Maria Eddiesa Izobel Uy).

The swimsuit competition comprised 60 percent beauty of face, regality, and bearing and 40 percent of wit, candidness and intelligence based on casual interview.

The ladies wore SOLTI Activewear, the official swimsuit for Binibining Cebu designed by Kymberly Maitland-Smith.

Singer Josh Mariquina performed Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" followed by singer-actor James Reid who did his version of Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts" and David Guetta's "Turn Me On."

The first set of awards were also given: These include Miss Congeniality which went to Megan Campbell of Ronda and Miss Photogenic which was awarded to Moselblick Madera of Carmen. Lou Dominique Piczon of Dalaguete and Monique Ricafort Acha of Tuburan tied for the Miss SHS-B Batch ‘85 special award.

As top 12 were identified, they will compete for the long gown competition to determine the top five.

Those who will be part of the top five will proceed for the final question and answer.