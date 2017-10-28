Badian, Asturias, Danao City, Bantayan and Minglanilla make it to the top 5

AND now they are down to the top five.

Qualified for the final question and answer portion of the first ever Binibining Cebu pageant are Apriel Smith (Badian), Samantha Ashley Lo (Asturias), Kathleen Mae Lendio (Danao City), Maria Gigante (Bantayan), and Ingrid Elizabeth Gerodias (Minglanilla).

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the announcement of top five, candidates paraded in identical white gowns designed by Cary Santiago during the long gown competition.

They were given 45 seconds to answer questions asked by the hosts Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry and Luis Manzano during the casual interview. They were also given the option to answer in English or Cebuano.

Criteria for the top five were 60 percent beauty of face, regality, and bearing and 40 percent wit, candidness, and intelligence.

Cebuano actor Richard Yap serenaded the top 12 after the casual interview and performed OPM hits “Please Be Careful with my Heart” and “Don’t Know What To Do.”

Other performers during the long gown competition were Pintaflores Dance Company, DJ Gio with Joefre Capangpangan, and Marc Mercado.

Second set of special awards were given. These were Best in Production Number (Kathleen Mae Lendio of Danao City), Best in Philippine Terno (Megan Campbell of Ronda), Best in Swimsuit (Apriel Smith of Badian), Best in Evening Gown (Samantha Ashley Lo of Asturias)

The final five will then proceed to the final question and answer, which will determine the winners.