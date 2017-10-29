Youth dies from gunshot wound

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy died due to a gunshot wound he sustained from a still unidentified assailant while he hung out with friends at a secluded mangrove area in Barangay Pakna-an, Mandaue City, last Thursday evening.

Kenneth Tampus, a resident of Zone Tamatis in Barangay Pakna-an, died of a gunshot wound on his stomach at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the victim was with four other youths to celebrate the anniversary of their gang when the shooting occurred near the Umapad dumpsite at past 8 p.m.

The youths all scampered to the main road including Tampus who was bleeding profusely at the time.

They told police the area was dimly lit and they couldn’t identify the assailant.

The Tampus family asked the tanods to bring their son to Eversley Hospital, but since there was no available vehicle, they hired a tricycle to bring them to the hospital.

Tampus was later transferred by ambulance to the VSMMC where he later died.