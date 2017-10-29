Fair weather in next 5 days

Cebuanos are encouraged to bring umbrellas as they head home to their towns to celebrate All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days if not to fend off the heat of the sun, but to be ready when a sudden downpour or rainshowers will happen.

Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan chief, said in a phone interview that it would be a fair weather in Cebu in the next five days especially since storm Quedan left the country on Saturday.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province in the next five days will experience sunny days and partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms, which will most likely happen in the late afternoon and early evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(From) Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, kay sunny weather ug partly cloudy unya pat-ak pat-ak nga pag uwan. Dunay chance nga mobundak ang uwan sa panahon nga dunay localized thunderstorm, he said.

(From Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, it will be a sunny weather. It will also be partly cloudy with scattered rainshowers and there is a chance that a downpour will happen if their will be a localized thunderstorm.)

He also said that they monitored no weather system that could affect the Visayas in the time when Cebuanos celebrate All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days.

“Wala man tay nakita sa atong system nga makaapekto sa Visayas for the next five days. Walay bagyo or LPA (low pressure area), Quiblat said.

(We have observed no weather system that could affect the Visayas in the next five days. There is no typhoons or LPA.)

He also said that the ITCZ (intertropical convergence zone) affecting Mindanao on Saturday would weaken and could not affect Cebu.