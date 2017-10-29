VP Robredo visits Vidal’s tomb at Cebu Cathedral

VICE President Leni Robredo on Saturday paid her respects to the late Ricardo J. Cardinal Vidal, whose remains lie in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral mausoleum.

At the mausoleum, the Vice President was accompanied by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and cathedral team moderator Msgr. Ruben Labajo.

According to her staff, Robredo was in Cebu to attend a wedding held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol before proceeding to the cathedral in the afternoon.

The Vice Prefused to grant interviews.

She arrived at around 4 p.m. and left 20 minutes later.

Robredo was not able to visit during the late cardinal’s wake last week.

Palma, for his part, said it was nice of the Vice President to pay her respects despite her busy schedule.

“It was a simple and nice visit to His Eminence. I thought it was nice of her as the Vice President to find time to pay respects to the cardinal,” he told reporters.

Palma said that during their meeting, Robredo recalled how nice the cardinal was when he visited her back in July.

“She is really grateful to him and so it was only fitting that she came,” he added.

Vidal was laid to rest last October 26, with 55,000 people estimated to have attended his funeral.

Other notable public figures who were in Cebu City to attend the cardinal’s wake and funeral were President Rodrigo Duterte, former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as well as local government officials and members of the business community.