Passenger delays, tight security

Passengers passing through the Port of Cebu are advised to come at least two hours before their expected time of departure as they will have to go through strict security measures enforced by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) which may result in longer lines.

In line with Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2017 of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day celebrations, CPA has enhanced security measures at the ports similar to that of raising a level three alert, even though the alert status remains at level one.

Level three is the highest alert status which is raised only in case of imminent threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the Cebu Port Security Division, Supt. Arche Guinitaran, said that although their alert status remains at level one, part of their preparations would be to augment the number of security personnel manning the ports and also bring in six additional bomb-sniffing dogs to check on passengers and cargo.

“Ipa early check in sila para ang queuing dili ana ka taas especially sa terminal fee area (They should check in early, so the queuing especially at the terminal fee area would not be that long),” he said.

Bladed weapons prohibited on board ships will be confiscated at the port entrance.

“Amo ni siya i-temporary hold ang items, or i-deposit nga puede nila makuha sa security personnel sa shipping (We will temporarily hold the items for safekeeping or deposit them with the security personnel of the shipping lines where the items could later be claimed),” Guinitaran said.

For livestock, shippers are asked to secure their permits early from the Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agriculture to avoid delays.

“Amo lang sad gi-prevent ang pag-transfer sa foot and mouth disease (We are also trying to prevent the transfer of the foot and mouth disease),” he said.

Guinitaran said passengers will be made to walk through a metal detector, while their bags will pass through x-ray machines. After the electronic searches, a manual inspection will also be conducted on passengers through a “patdown” or frisking.

Help desks were set up at the port area to assist passengers while security reminders were also mounted on streamers at the port entrance.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) estimate that at least 33,000 passengers will travel to southern Cebu for the weekend.

“Grabe na man gyud ang pasahero sukad pa gabii labi na karon kay hurot-hurot na ang atong bus tungod sa kadaghan (We had been getting so many passengers since last night. We are almost running out of buses),” said CSBT manager Joey Herrera.

Herrera said that bus passengers would likely have to wait at least an hour and a half to be able to board a bus.

“Grabe gyud ang passenger flow unya malangay sa entrance kay i-open ang bag for inspection ( The passenger flow is really heavy and there are also delays at the entrance because the bags are opened for inspection),” Herrera said.

Additional policemen have been dispatched to CSBT by the Cebu Provincial Police Office for added security.

Herrera reminds passengers not to bring bladed weapons, alcoholic drinks and explosive devices such as butane canisters.

“Butane could explode maong gidili gyud siya (that is why it is prohibited),” he said.

In case of overcharging by drivers, passengers are advised to file a complaint before CSBT authorities by writing down the name of the bus company, the bus number, destination, time of travel and the nature of the complaint.

“The passengers can complain, as long as it is specific,” Herrera said.

For its part, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 set up help desk stations in CSBT and at the North Bus Terminal, beginning Saturday, for the off-site issuance of three-day special permits for vans-for-hire and minibuses intending to ply routes serviced by regular bus companies.