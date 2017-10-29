Cyberporn mother to face four charges

THE TWENTY-YEAR-OLD mother who allegedly sold nude photos of her two teenaged sisters for cyber child pornography will face four separate charges, which would most likely disallow her to post bail.

Jennifer (not her real name) was arrested last Friday in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, during a joint operation by the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Talisay City Police, International Agency Council Against Trafficking, International Justice Mission (IJM), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development after a monthlong surveillance of her alleged activities.

The operation was led by the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit headed by its regional director, Chief Insp.Leo Dofiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-cybercrime unit is now preparing charges of violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the Anti-Cybercrime Act, the Anti-Child Pornography act and the Anti-Child Abuse Act, and is set to file these cases with the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, when inquest proceedings will be done.

Jennifer, who herself has two children aged two years old and nine months old, is temporarily detained at the Talisay City Jail.

Social Welfare officer Felipa Solana of the Talisay City government said her two children have been turned over to their father.

Solana said they also advised the father regarding his responsibilities to his children, now that his wife was in jail.

Meanwhile, DSWD public information officer Lea Quintana said they will study the needs of the rescued teenagers and give them a psychological debriefing and counseling. They will also be given a medical checkup.

Quintana said their recovery program would depend on the victim’s response to therapy.

The agency will also look into the family situation of the teenagers to determine whether or not they will be put in danger before returning them to their families.