Stalled vehicle yields guns, drugs

A stalled four-wheel drive hatchback at the center of the South Road Properties yesterday morning led to the confiscation of several high-powered weapons and the arrest of its driver.

Police from the Mobile Patrol Group responded to the report of the vehicle which bogged down at the SRP that could cause a traffic jam.

When the mobile patrol arrived to assist in moving the stalled vehicle, they saw several high-powered firearms including an Uzi submachine gun, a KG-9 firearm and a.45 caliber pistol.

They also saw a medium pack of suspected shabu.

The police immediately arrested the driver, Bart Fulache, 30 years old, and a resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Cebu City Police Office public information officer, Senior Inspector Lewelyn Reyes said they will conduct a ballistic examination on the firearms recovered to check if these were used in criminal activities in the past.

Waterfront Police Station commander Senior Insp. Jovito Labra said he will verify if Fulache is included in their list of surrenderers, considering that Barangay Tejero is under their jurisdiction.