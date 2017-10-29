Binibining Cebu 2017: The winning answers of Apriel Smith and the Top 4

Before the crowning moment of the Binibining Cebu 2017, the top five candidates had their final question and answer portion.

Question given was, “What is the important life lesson that a millenial should learn and why?”

They were given 45 seconds to answers. Candidates were allowed to answer in English and Cebuano.

The winners were judged by beauty (60 percent) and intelligence (40 percent)/

To those who missed th final question and answer, here are the full transcripts of their answers.

1. Apriel Smith of Badian (Binibining Cebu 2017)

Answer: There is only one thing that I can share to you is that the man of my life passed away, whom I can call my father. His peaceful goodbye changed my perspective of life which I can call the values and the time. Because we cannot take time because time is gold and I know that when you have time with your family cherish and embrace it with your time especially to the younger ones because we never know

when our time is up. And that will be a very important lesson to all the millenials, is values and time. Thank you.

2. Samantha Ashley Lo of Asturias (Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017)

Answer: I believe the most important life lesson that a millenial should learn today is don’t give up, guys. I’ve been shut down, doors closed, opportunities just taken away but I did not beat myself up about it. I picked myself up. I pushed, and just kept on pushing. And that’s what amazing about Cebuanos. We pushed past our limits. That’s the beauty because we just find something so amazing on the other side no matter how hard it is for that door to open and we succeed.

3. Maria Gigante of Bantayan (Binibining Cebu Charity 2017)

Answer: Since time in memorial people have stressed the importance of individuality. Putting shame and negativity to being the same as other people. But as a millenial, I’ve learned that we should never be afraid of being the same. Being one in an army of people who are ready and willing to make a difference in the world. That is something that millenilas do naturally. We speak our minds. We fight for what is right and instead of asking questions like how do I make more money we ask what kind of world do we live in and what kind of people do we want to breed. That is something that I want to teach the future generations. Thank you.

4. Ingrid Elizabeth Gerodias of Minglanilla (1st runner -up)

Answer: I think the very important lesson that millenial should learn is to have will power. Personally speaking, I have learned to be strong you and to have a will from my mother. My mother passed away because of a terminal disease for several years I cannot count. Because of her I learned to be strong and to have the will. Because will power can be used at home , at work or at play. Thank you.

5. Kathleen Mae Lendio of Danao City (2nd runner-up)

Answer: Ang ako dyud motto in life kay always aim for the moon kay for you will fail naa pa gihapon ka sa stars nag tungtung. Ang akong pasabot ana kay kung kita naa tay gusto dapat mo aim dyud ta sa success dili ta magpa bilin sa kung unsa ray pwede natong makuha. Always mag look forward gyud ta sa unsay pwede makuha kay og ma fail man galing ta at least naa pa tay chance mo kuha sa atong gustong kwaon. Thank you!

(Translation by Karla Henry: She has a saying in life that always aim for the moon. Because even if you have not reached the moon at least you are still within the stars. So what she would like to say is that if you want to always reach for something then you will always have to keep an eye on that goal that you have. Because at least if you fail you still have tried and you still have the chance to get it eventually.)