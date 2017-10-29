Man hurt in Mandaue shooting

One person was injured in a shooting incident in Mandaue City early Sunday morning.

Dominic Sugarol, 31, sustained several gunshot wounds after an unidentified man onboard a car suddenly fired at him and his drinking buddies in Barangay Cabancalan past 2 AM.

Sugarol was rushed to a hospital by the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation.

According to the victim’s friend, they were about to leave the area where they were drinking when the assailant appeared and fired a gun.

Mandaue City police recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

A manhunt operation against the assailant is underway.