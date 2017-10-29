Search for article

Man hurt in Mandaue shooting

SHARES:

06:50 PM October 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Chris A. Ligan, October 29th, 2017 06:50 PM

One person was injured in a shooting incident in Mandaue City early Sunday morning.

Dominic Sugarol, 31, sustained several gunshot wounds after an unidentified man onboard a car suddenly fired at him and his drinking buddies in Barangay Cabancalan past 2 AM.

Sugarol was rushed to a hospital by the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation.

According to the victim’s friend, they were about to leave the area where they were drinking when the assailant appeared and fired a gun.

Mandaue City police recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

A manhunt operation against the assailant is underway.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
BADIAN WINS
BADIAN WINS
October 29th, 2017
Reigning queen
Reigning queen
October 28th, 2017
Youth dies from gunshot wound
October 29th, 2017