Cesafi standouts get picked in PBA Draft

Every single standout that came from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) that applied for the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft got their name called on Sunday at the Robinsons Place Manila.

Topping the list was Former Cebu Eastern College (CEC) stud Raymar Jose, who got picked third in the first round by the Blackwater Elite.

Former Southwestern University star Macmac Tallo was selected 10th in the first round by the TNT KaTropa.

Ex-University of Southern Philippine Foundation center Jomari Sollano also got picked seventh in the second round by Rain or Shine while picked 10th in the same round by TNT was former SWU-Phinma guard Monbert Arong.

Other former Cesafi starts who made it were ex-University of the Visayas wingman Elmer Mykiel Cabahug (Barangay Ginebra) and SWU-Phinma product Joseph Nalos (San Miguel).