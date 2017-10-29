Search for article

Cesafi standouts get picked in PBA Draft

SHARES:

By:

@ForgetAbouJay

08:00 PM October 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: JONAS PANERIO, October 29th, 2017 08:00 PM

Macmac Tallo with members of TNT including Cebuano RR Pogoy (fourth from left).
(Photo from PBA Images)

Every single standout that came from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) that applied for the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft got their name called on Sunday at the Robinsons Place Manila.

Topping the list was Former Cebu Eastern College (CEC) stud Raymar Jose, who got picked third in the first round by the Blackwater Elite.
Former Southwestern University star Macmac Tallo was selected 10th in the first round by the TNT KaTropa.

Ex-University of Southern Philippine Foundation center Jomari Sollano also got picked seventh in the second round by Rain or Shine while picked 10th in the same round by TNT was former SWU-Phinma guard Monbert Arong.

Other former Cesafi starts who made it were ex-University of the Visayas wingman Elmer Mykiel Cabahug (Barangay Ginebra) and SWU-Phinma product Joseph Nalos (San Miguel).

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
BADIAN WINS
BADIAN WINS
October 29th, 2017
Reigning queen
Reigning queen
October 28th, 2017
Youth dies from gunshot wound
October 29th, 2017