Global Cebu nips Ilocos United FC

Global Cebu FC escaped the Ilocos United FC, 3-2, in a Philippines Football League (PFL) match yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

With the win, its 11th against six losses and seven draws, Global Cebu FC solidified its hold of fourth place as it now has 40 points.

Ilocos United FC remained at the bottom of the standings with seven points off one win, 20 defeats and four draws.

The team from the north put up a good fight and even scored the first goal courtesy of former Global Cebu FC skipper Arthur Kouassi, who scored at the 19th minute after breaking away from the host team’s defensive line.

But Darryl Roberts of Global Cebu answered with an equalizer at the 21st minute.

Roberts, who is from Trinidad and Tobago, gave Global Cebu the lead by scoring his second goal at the 43rd minute.

But Kouassi continued to break Global Cebu’s defense and logged his second goal in the 45th minute to tie the match, 2-2, going to the second half.

In the second half, Global Cebu FC assaulted Ilocos’ goal but struggled to get one through until Brazilian defender Wesley Dos Santos found a small gap and scored a goal for Global Cebu at the 78th minute for a 3-2 lead.

The host team managed to hold on to that lead until the final whistle.

Global Cebu will visit Biñan, Laguna on Nov. 2 to face the Stallions Laguna FC before moving up north in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Nov. 5 to play against Ilocos United FC for the fourth time in the PFL.

FC Meralco Manila Sparks remain the top team in the standings with 51 points (15W-3L-6D) followed by Kaya Makati FC with 47 points (14-8-5) and Ceres Negros FC with 45 points (14-4-3).