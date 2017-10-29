Aboitiz football results

FIVE games were held over the weekend in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football pitch in Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

In the boys under-15 category, University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and Guardian Strikers of Talisay City figured in a 2-2 draw while Giuseppe FC edged Saint Theresa’s College (STC), 2-1, in the girls under-15 match.

In the boys under-18, Don Bosco Boys Home Liloan manhandled Cebu International School (CIS), 6-0, while Pomeroy FC beat Sisters of Mary Boystown, 5-0, and Bright Academy edged Espiritu Sanctu, 5-3.