Mayor Apura Commercial hoops set

FOUR commercial squads in Cebu will battle for supremacy in the 2017 Mayor Nicepuro Apura Inter-Commercial Invitational Basketball Cup that will kick off on Nov. 4 at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

The four are Mayor Eduardo Gullas’ Basketball Tournament champion Aspa Scaffolding, Emil’s Cup champion SG/ARQ Builders, City of Bogo Selection and Sherilin Plastics.

The champion team, according to Mayor Apura, will walk away with P50,000 while P30,000 will be given to the runners-up and P20,000 to the third placers.

“I am inviting everyone, especially the Carcaranons to watch the much awaited Mayor’s Cup as some of the best commercial teams in Cebu will be seeing action for our annual fiesta,” said Apura in a press conference yesterday at the Raphael’s Sports Café in SM Seaside City Cebu.

The basketball tournament is part of the city’s celebration of its annual fiesta in honor of Saint Catherine of Alexandria. It is also part of Cebu First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas’ series of inter-commercial basketball tournaments in the cities and towns part of Cebu’s first district.

This tournament is the third and final leg of the series, according to Apura. The first leg was held in Minglanilla (Emil’s Cup), and the second leg was in Talisay City (Gullas Cup).

The opening game will feature SG/ARQ Builders taking on City of Bogo Selection at 7 p.m followed by Sherilin Plastics vs Aspa Scaffolding at 9 p.m.