Magis Eagles draw in Pilipinas Cup

DESPITE settling for a 0-0 draw against Stallions FC yesterday, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles’ under-16 boys squad remained the top team in Group A of the ongoing Pilipinas Cup International Invitational Youth Football Championship in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

The Magis Eagles has four points coming from one victory and one draw while Stallions FC and Viras FC both have two points. GOM Center For Excellence B has one point.

The Magis Eagles almost scored a goal against Stallions FC via Kiann Partosa’s attempt but unfortunately his strike went above the bar after rebounding a missed free kick attempt from John Veloso.

Their last Group A assignment will be against Viras FC at 3 p.m. today.