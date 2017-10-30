Search for article

MCIA implements strict security measures for All Saints, Souls Days

01:22 PM October 30th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony Silva, October 30th, 2017 01:22 PM

 

CEBU CITY–In anticipation of the influx of arriving and departing passengers during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day holidays, the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has rolled out Oplan Ligtas Biyahe – Undas 2017 which will run until Nov. 7.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the private operator of the MCIA, said it aligns with the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience for the passengers during and after the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day holidays.

“All security and safety units are placed in heightened alert status for a sufficient 24/7 manning of security personnel and to guarantee immediate response to any untoward incidents within the airport during the holiday period,” lawyer Steve Dicdican, MCIAA general manager and chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday.

GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor Andrew Harrison said they expect an increase in volume of passengers traveling with their families in the coming days.

“In observance of this solemn and deeply-rooted tradition, we are ensuring to provide an efficient service for them so that they can proceed to their respective destinations comfortably and safely with their families,” he said.

Oplan Ligtas Biyahe – Undas 2017 started on Oct. 25 when help desks were put up to provide assistance to passengers returning home or visiting Cebu and other provinces.

These are manned by customer service executives, security personnel, and medical staff.

