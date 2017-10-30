Lapaz Iloilo, RS Lancers dominate Nat’l Team Chess Championships Visayas Leg

LAPAZ Iloilo and RS Lancers emerged champions in last weekend’s 2017 National Rapid Team and Individual Chess Championship Visayas Leg at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

La Paz Iloilo, manned by John Michael Silvederio, Fritz Bryan Porras and Mark Jossel Mariano, finished the seven-round competition with 6.0 points coming from five wins and two draws to dominate the rapid division and walk away with the whopping P25,000 cash prize.

The RS Lancers composed of Ellan Asuela, Syrel Coleta and Romeo Sadia topped the blitz division and bagged the P12,000 top purse after finishing with six wins and one draw for 6.5 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

RS Lancers placed second in the rapid division followed by team Negros at third.

Salon De Rose Team A finished second and Enagic Kangen settled for third in the blitz division.

The tournament was organized by the Artillery Foundation of the Philippines Inc. (AFPI) and Philippine Academy of Chess Excellence.