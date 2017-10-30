Alin Customs, Roel/Aime draw first blood

THE defending champions Alin Customs Brokerage Dragons and Roel/Aime Dragons logged victories in the season opener of the 5th Tropang Ballers League (TBL) at the Barangay San Nicolas gym last Saturday.

The reigning champions Dragons, winners of this year’s TBL Summer League, posted a 83-56 victory against Half Baked Bears.

Meanwhile, the Roel/Aime Dragons beat the Fortbyte Angry Gorillas, 63-56.

TBL chairman Harrison Go said that the tournament was formed to provide a venue for amateurs and advocate against the use of illegal drugs.

Go also added that part of the proceeds will also be given to deserving students in collaboration with the University of San Jose – Recoletos’ (USJ-R) community outreach program headed by anchor and faculty member Odiver Baylosis.

TBL is sponsored by Tanduay Athletics, Harry’s Lechon, Vera Mae Designs, AMCOD Marketing, Your Family Dental Clinic, Squeezie Clean Laundry, Bad Beat Shirts, Cardinal Bakeshop, and Hommy’s Food.