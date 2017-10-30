Search for article

Alin Customs, Roel/Aime draw first blood

SHARES:

10:51 PM October 30th, 2017

Recommended
By: James Savellon, October 30th, 2017 10:51 PM

THE defending champions Alin Customs Brokerage Dragons and Roel/Aime Dragons logged victories in the season opener of the 5th Tropang Ballers League (TBL) at the Barangay San Nicolas gym last Saturday.

The reigning champions Dragons, winners of this year’s TBL Summer League, posted a 83-56 victory against Half Baked Bears.

Meanwhile, the Roel/Aime Dragons beat the Fortbyte Angry Gorillas, 63-56.

TBL chairman Harrison Go said that the tournament was formed to provide a venue for amateurs and advocate against the use of illegal drugs.

Go also added that part of the proceeds will also be given to deserving students in collaboration with the University of San Jose – Recoletos’ (USJ-R) community outreach program headed by anchor and faculty member Odiver Baylosis.

TBL is sponsored by Tanduay Athletics, Harry’s Lechon, Vera Mae Designs, AMCOD Marketing, Your Family Dental Clinic, Squeezie Clean Laundry, Bad Beat Shirts, Cardinal Bakeshop, and Hommy’s Food.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
DREAM COME TRUE
DREAM COME TRUE
October 29th, 2017
BADIAN WINS
BADIAN WINS
October 29th, 2017