Magis Eagles advance to semis in Pilipinas Cup

CHRISTOPHER Ozawa saved the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles from defeat as he scored a goal to force a 1-1 tie against Virac FC in the Pilipinas Cup International Invitational Youth Football Championship in Clark Freeport, Pampanga, yesterday.

The Magis Eagles finished group A on top with five points coming from a single win and two draws and will advance to the semifinals.

The Magis Eagles have the same record with Stallions FC, which also has five points, but the Cebu team has a bigger goal difference to top Group A.

Virac FC scored the first goal at the 40th minute but Ozawa retaliated with his own goal at the 43rd minute.

The Magis Eagles will face GOM Center for Excellence Team A in the semifinals today at 9 a.m.

The other semifinal match is between Manila Soccer Academy and University of Santo Tomas.