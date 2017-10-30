Search for article

Leylam FC leaves for Saigon on Thursday

SHARES:

11:04 PM October 30th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, October 30th, 2017 11:04 PM

CEBU’S pride Leylam FC will leave for Saigon, Vietnam on Thursday to compete in the prestigious Saigon 7’s International Football Tournament.

The team is composed of Rene Sanchez Jr., Ranulfo Colina, Harris Segovia, Michael Pacite, Baris and Evren Tasci, who are sons of Leylam FC owner Ugur Tasci, Rogelio Castillon Jr., and Alexander Garciano. The team’s head coach is Oliver Colina.

The team will start its campaign on Nov. 4.

Aside from the Saigon 7’s, Leylam FC is currently competing in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup’s inter-company division and men’s open division.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
DREAM COME TRUE
DREAM COME TRUE
October 29th, 2017
BADIAN WINS
BADIAN WINS
October 29th, 2017