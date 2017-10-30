Leylam FC leaves for Saigon on Thursday

CEBU’S pride Leylam FC will leave for Saigon, Vietnam on Thursday to compete in the prestigious Saigon 7’s International Football Tournament.

The team is composed of Rene Sanchez Jr., Ranulfo Colina, Harris Segovia, Michael Pacite, Baris and Evren Tasci, who are sons of Leylam FC owner Ugur Tasci, Rogelio Castillon Jr., and Alexander Garciano. The team’s head coach is Oliver Colina.

The team will start its campaign on Nov. 4.

Aside from the Saigon 7’s, Leylam FC is currently competing in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup’s inter-company division and men’s open division.