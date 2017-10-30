Cebuano netters vie in PPS-PEPP NegOr

FOUR Cebuano junior players are looking to take their talents a notch higher as they compete with the big guns of the Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Pintaflores open tennis championships today at the Sacata Tennis Club in Negros Occidental.

Leading the list of competitors are University of the Visayas’ Norman Joseph Enriquez and 17-year-old Marc Nicole Suson of the University of Cebu, who will start their championship quest today against Angelo Gonzales and Jhun Alcoseba, respectively.

Also competing is Dumanjug, Cebu’s Christopher Encarnacion, who is looking to pull off a massive upset against third-seed Fritz Verdad.

In the distaff side, Carcar, Cebu’s Elizabeth Abarquez, ranked as the second-best girls’ junior netter by the Unified Tennis Philippines, takes on Jed Aquino at 8 a.m. today.