Mandaue City steps up security for All Saints, All Souls’ Days

At least 50 personnel from the Regional Public Safety Battalion and Philippine Army have been deployed to Mandaue City for the All Saints and All Souls’ Days.

Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that the city also deployed more than 300 police officers to all eight public and private cemeteries within Mandaue and to bus and jeepney terminals, ports and malls.

According to Villaro, more policemen have been deployed this year since the police no longer handle drug operations.

The deployment has started today, October 31 and will last until November 2.

Some police will also be roving around the city.

Public assistance desks have also been installed in all cemeteries.