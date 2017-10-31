LTO: Strictly no overloading on buses, jeepneys

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas is reminding all public utility vehicles to strictly follow passenger loading policies.

With people opting to spend the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days in their hometowns, buses and jeepnesys are expected to get more passengers than the ordinary days.

LTO-7 operations chief Joel Maloloy-on said that his office is intensifying operations against overloading.

Maloloy-on, who was one of the speakers of the 888 News Forum on Tuesday, added that the major reason for road accidents is overloading.

He said LTO will not hesitate to order passengers to disembark from the vehicles if they are seen standing at the center aisle.

Several LTO personnel have also been deployed to public highways to check on jeepneys and buses.

Maloloy-on appealed to Joy Tumulak, security manager of Cebu South Bus Terminal, to ensure that all buses departing from the terminal are not overloaded with passengers.