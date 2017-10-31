More region’s cops to be deployed

AT least 1,000 police officers and force multipliers will be supported by the Regional Public Safety Battalion, who will be deployed to make sure that the peace and order during the All Souls’ Day celebration are maintained.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, said the battalion would augment the 1,000 police officers securing the terminals, ports and cemeteries.

Cebu City Police Chief Joel Doria, for his part, said that at least 50 police officers from the battalion would augment police officers in Cebu City.

Espino and Joel Doria, who inspected Cebu City cemeteries yesterday, noted that there were only a few people visiting their departed loved ones in the cemeteries.

Both officers said they were expecting a bigger crowd today (Wednesday).

Espino also cited the rains as one of the factors why the crowds were lesser at the cemeteries on Tuesday.