Tips for a safe hasty trip given

AS MORE passengers are expected to crowd bus terminals today, officials of the Cebu South Bus Terminal and the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas are reminding bus drivers, operators and public utility vehicle drivers and operators and even passengers to heed the rules they implemented to avoid delay and conflict.

CSBT security manager Jonathan Tumulak on Tuesday said that bus drivers should not load more than the capacity of their buses to ensure a safe trip.

He said the bus terminal personnel would issue tickets corresponding to the seating capacity of the buses to avoid overloading.

ADVERTISEMENT

LTO operations chief, Joey Maloloy-on, said that drivers caught overloading would be penalized.

Maloloy-on also said that LTO personnel are also deployed on the road and would check buses on the road.

He also advised drivers not to carry extra passengers because if they could slip through Cebu City LTO teams, there are also teams covering provincial roads.

The passengers are also advised not to take chances riding as an extra passenger because if the LTO roving teams would apprehend the bus, the extra passenger would be ordered to get off the bus.

Maloloy-on also encouraged those who have complaints against bus drivers, especially with regard to their fare to submit them to the LTO station in the north and south bus terminals.

Tumulak, for his part, also assured that at least 30 police officers from the Cebu City Police Office would be deployed at the terminal to ensure the safety of passengers.