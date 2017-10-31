Red daisies brighten Brgy Pajo road

Ten thousand red daisies will light your way as you pass by a portion of the Maximo Patalinjug Avenue located at the vicinity of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

The daisies are equipped with LED lights to make sure that the flowers brighten up even at nighttime.

“Akong giimbitar ang tanan sa pagsaksi sa among mga buhat isip kabahin sa kasaulogan sa Pasko (I am inviting everyone to enjoy the view of the decoration which we set up as part of the Christmas celebration),” said Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Chan together with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza led the ceremonial switch on of the LED lighted daisy flowers mounted on the center island of Maximo Patalinjug Avenue on Monday night.

The event was also attended by other city and barangay officials and some Pajo residents.

Chan, who became controversial because of his anti-drugs spray painting campaign, said he thought of installing LED lighted daisies on their center island this year to give his constituents and other Lapu-Lapu City residents a different kind of attraction.

A giant mango, Santa Claus, wrapped gift, Christmas tree and colorful candles can also be found on the road’s center island. All these decorations are made of recyclable materials donated by companies inside the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

Chan said that private companies doing business in their barangay have also been very supportive of their initiative to beautify their barangay during the Christmas season.