Rains today across Cebu as LPA hits the north

AS thousands continue to troop to cemeteries across Cebu today, expect more rains particularly in the northern part of the province after a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted within its vicinity.

Alice Canasa, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station on Mactan Island, said that the LPA moved to northern Cebu last night after it made a landfall in Sogod, Southern Leyte, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Niigo sya sa northern Cebu. So kusog gyud ang ulan didto sa norte. Dili gyud ni nato matag-an iyang movement kay hinay ni sya, pero wala tay record sa specific nga lihok sa LPA (It hit northern Cebu, so that part of Cebu will have more rains. But we can’t really predict the movement of LPA because we don’t have a record of its specific speed),” Canasa explained.

Canasa warned the LPA may cause wide-spread rains and thunderstorms across Cebu as people observe All Saints’ Day today. Possible lightning and occasional heavy rains may also be experienced.

Drivers of buses traveling to northern Cebu today were advised to avoid overloading and driving beyond the speed limit as rains may cause slippery roads.

The LPA has a low chance of developing into a stronger weather system and may move to Iloilo and Palawan before it exits the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on November 3, said Canasa.

Sea, air travel normal

Despite Tuesday’s bad weather, no sea trip was canceled by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu station.

PCG Cebu Officer-in-Charge Rudolph Alain Benolirao said the number of both inbound and outbound passengers even increased on Tuesday, reaching 29,300 for inbound travelers and 29,700 who left Cebu’s ports.

At the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, flights were normal except for one — Flight DG 6855 of CebGo that was to depart for Siargao at 1:30 p.m., which was canceled due to bad weather.

Cebu City Hall, meanwhile, announced it would deploy buses in case there are people on their way to and from the city’s cemeteries who may be stranded by heavy rains.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said at least five buses have been on standby since yesterday that could be used to ferry stranded commuters.

So far, he said, not a single bus has been deployed yet.

Tumulak observed there were still a few people visiting the city’s cemeteries yesterday. But he expected the number to increase

today.