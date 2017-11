PUBLIC observance of the annual All Saints’ Day in Central Visayas was generally peaceful, the Police Regional Office said Wednesday.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said there were no untoward incidents reported, only the confiscation of prohibited items like knives and liquor.

Espino said police estimates placed the crowd that visited the Calamba Cemetery in Cebu City at 6,000 Wednesday morning.