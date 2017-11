A man was arrested for bringing a loaded gun inside a cemetery in Barangay Carreta Cebu City Wednesday morning. Police identified the man as Juniyo Fernandez of Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City. Fernandez was arrested and detained at the Mabolo police precinct pending the filing of charges against him. ADVERTISEMENT

