Inmate confined after trying to kill self

Jail guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) stopped an inmate from committing suicide last Tuesday evening.

CPDRC officials confirmed the incident but declined to identify the inmate.

“We won’t disclose the name of the inmate because of the nature of the case. But yes, he was confined to our infirmary last night. The wound was self-inflicted but it was not life threatening. And early this morning, the inmate was placed back to in his cell,” said Audesti Miguel, CPDRC deputy warden.