Tomas plans to tap Grab, Uber in City Hall works

Cebu City Hall is eyeing a partnership with operators of transport network vehicle services (TNVS) to learn and apply the technology in the city’s delivery of basic services.

The City Council has authorized Mayor Tomas Osmeña to enter into separate memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Grab and Uber.

“The Cebu City Government intends to partner with transport networks to learn about transport network vehicle services that may be adopted by the city government in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness in providing public services in the area of transportation,” read the resolution authored by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr.

Under the proposed MOA between the city and Grab, certain employees of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) will be booking trips with Grab for free using a specific promo code.

The management of Grab will then gather data during the trial period which includes cost per trip, travel time, live map and other data.

On the other hand, in the proposed MOA between the city and Uber, City Hall will assign six city-owned vehicles and seven drivers to be registered in the Uber app.

Employees of the City Health Department (CHD) will also use a certain code when making bookings through Uber.

Uber will then gather data during the trial period including driver’s status, hours spent online, trips made using the promo code, travel time, live map to determine real-time locations of drivers.