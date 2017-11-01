Rainfall due to Ramil marks All Saints Day

Light to heavy rainfall marked the country’s annual observance of All Saints’ Day.

Tropical depression Ramil was monitored within the vicinity of Cuyo Island in Palawan at 2 PM on Wednesday.

Ramil is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and is spotted moving in the western direction at 20 kilometers per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 3 pm weather advisory issued by the state weather bureau Pagasa, Ramil is also seen directly affecting Cebu and the Visayas region.

“Cebu and the rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by tropical depression Ramil,” the advisory reads.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the east will prevail over Cebu.

The coastal waters in Cebu will be moderate to rough.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) #1 was raised in Northern Palawan, Southern Occidental Mindoro, Southern Oriental Mindoro and Semirara islands of Antique.

Sea levels were foreseen to be risky over the areas with TCWS.

Ramil is expected to exit the country on Thursday night or early morning on Friday.