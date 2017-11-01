CYO Concert on December 16

WE have welcome news from Ingrid Sala Santamaria, who says it has been along time since her last visit to Cebu. However, there’s one in the offing, she remarks.

That will be on Dec. 16 for a concert at SM Seaside’s Centerstage theatre, with the Classic Youth Orchestra (CYO) led by Reynaldo Abellana and guest conductor Maestro Horst-Hans Backer.

The CYO was recently in Cagayan de Oro for a concert at the Rodelsa Hall of the Lieco de Cagayan University. Rudolf Golez was soloist in the Grieg Piano Concerto. It was a most happyoccasion, and more so with the presence of Rudolf’s mother, Rafaelita Pelaez whose birthday was last week.

Ingrid had a concert in Manila last Oct. 14 with the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO). Guest conductor was Maestro Christoph Poppen, who in September 1998 gave a master classes in Cebufor the Cebu Youth Symphony Orchestra.

He also conducted the CYO in concerts held at St. Theresa’s College and the Shangri-la inMactan. Christoph Poppen is now one of Europe’s top conductors.

In Manila last Oct. 14, Ingrid was soloist as she conducted the MSO in the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2. It is a long difficult work in four movements.

For Ingrid it was her debut with the work, and it had now become the 12th piano concerto she has officially recorded with the MSO.

The Dec. 16 concert of CYO will be at 8 p.m., opening with an invocation, the national anthem, and welcome remarks from Lemuel Banday.

The concert proper starts with Professor Morst-Hans Backer conducting the Music for the Royal Fireworks by George Frederic Mandel. Then follows the entire Messiah from Mandel: And the Glory, conducted by Eleanore Peñaflorida; for Unto Us A Child Is Born, by Leilani Lecciones; He Shall Food His Flock, by Naila Beltran and with soprano Maria Kim Martinez; Professor Backer will open Part II with the first movement from “Eine Kleine Machtmusik” by Walfgang Amadeus Mozart, played by the CYO Junior. Then comes the Hungarian March by Hector Berloiz.

The program comes to a climax with the first movement from the Piano Concerto No. 2 in C by Sergei Rachmaninoff, with Ingrid Sala Santamaria as soloist.

The concert continues with The Lord’s Prayer by Albert May Mallote, and We are the Champions by Queen, orchestrated by Professor Backer.

To include is the Finale of Symphony No. 9 in D Minor by Ludwig van Beethoven. After that, for an encore, everyone will join the CYO in the Cebuano Christmas song “Kasadya.” The closing remarks will be delivered by Ingrid Sala Santamaria.